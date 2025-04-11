Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees. With this revision, the DA has increased from the existing 53 per cent to 55 per cent.

The revised allowance will be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2025. However, employees will receive the increased DA as a cash benefit along with their salary for the month of April.

In addition to this, the state government has also raised the dearness relief (TI) for pensioners by 2 per cent. Pensioners will similarly receive the enhanced amount in their April pension.

This move will benefit nearly 8.5 lakh government employees and pensioners across the state.