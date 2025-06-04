Koraput: Tension erupted at the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput following the mysterious deaths of five patients last night. The incident, which occurred within a span of just 30 minutes, has sparked serious concerns and allegations of medical negligence.

According to reports, critically ill patients from various parts of southern Odisha, including Borigumma, Kalahandi, Semiliguda, and Machhara, were undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and surgery ward. Around 11 p.m., three ICU patients—Shukra Majhi, Rukuni Pentia, and Phulmati Majhi—died within 30 minutes. Shortly after, two more patients—Bhagaban Parija and Bati Khara—passed away in the surgery ward.

The series of sudden deaths led to panic and outrage among the patients’ relatives. Koraput Town Police were immediately called to the scene to pacify the situation.

Family members of the deceased alleged that all three ICU patients were recovering well after surgery. However, they claimed that a hospital staff member administered an injection during the night shift, after which all three patients died in quick succession. They suspect a wrong injection or overdose as the possible cause of death.

While there is still uncertainty surrounding the deaths of the two patients in the surgery ward, the coincidence of all five deaths occurring during the same night has raised serious doubts. The police have recovered the bodies for postmortem examination and launched an investigation.

The hospital administration was yet to issue an official statement or clarification on this matter.