Sambalpur: In a significant development in the incident of death of two BJP leaders in a truck-car collision in Odisha's Sambalpur district, SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo today said the truck driver hit the car intentionally.

Worth mentioning, it was earlier alleged that the truck hit the car as a part of a pre-planned murder.

"Based on the video footage of the accident, it appears that the driver made the truck hit the car intentionally. We have registered a case against him accordingly. We are collecting other scientific evidence. We are also questioning some of his associates. Everything will become clear by this evening," the SP said.

The two BJP leaders-- Devendra Nayak, BJP Mandal President of Goshala and a resident of Kardola village, and Muralidhar Chhuria, a BJP leader from Charapali village-- lost their lives as a truck hit the car in which they were travelling on NH-53 in Sambalpur district around 1.30 AM on January 5.

Both were close associates of former MLA Nauri Nayak. The mishap took place when they were returning to Chipilima from the former MLA's residence in Bhubaneswar. There were six people inside the car, including the driver.

All of them were rescued and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared the two BJP leaders dead.

Police have arrested the truck driver, identified as Prasanna Jenamani (30) of Athmallik area in Angul district.

Suresh Chanda, an occupant of the car who was injured in the collision, said, "The truck rammed into our car from behind twice. Suspecting a deliberate attack, our driver diverted the car onto a rural road near Kantapalli Square, away from the highway. However, the truck continued chasing us and struck the car forcefully, causing it to overturn."