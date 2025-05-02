Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a statement over the death of Nepali student Prisha Shah at the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.

"The Ministry of External Affairs has been in constant touch with the Odisha State Government since we became aware of the tragic incident. The State Government of Odisha has extended full support to the family of the deceased, and a thorough enquiry is currently being conducted by the Odisha Police," the MEA said.

"Government of India takes the safety, security and well-being of all international students very seriously. We remain in close contact with the Nepali authorities, the Odisha State Government, as well as KIIT management to ensure real-time communication and coordination in this matter," the MEA added.

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Nepal, Arzu Rana Deuba, has expressed deep grief over the death of the student. She said that after the incident came to light, the Nepal Government has taken steps through diplomatic channels to unravel the truth behind the tragic death of the Nepali student.

The Ambassador of Nepal to India, Dr Shankar P Sharma, also asserted that the Embassy is closely coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Odisha Government, police, and the university authorities for a thorough investigation into the case.

Notably, Prisha was found hanging in her hostel room inside the university campus on May 1. She was a first-year student of B.Tech Computer Science and hailed from Birgunj area of Nepal.

The Twin City Commissionerate Police have started an investigation into the matter.