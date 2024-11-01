Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling today ordered a judicial investigation into the incident of death of two women after consumption of mango kernel at Mandipanka village under Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district.

"The Health Department has initiated an investigation into the matter. Officials from the District Headquarters Hospital and Health Directorate have arrived on-site to assess the situation, with a medical team conducting detailed inquiries," the minister said.

"Post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the exact cause of death. Consumption of mango kernel is a common practice in the Kandhamal region. Reports of health complications linked to mango kernel have surfaced periodically in the media over recent years," said Mahaling.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida expressed concern over the incident and said, "Mango kernel is a regular food for the locals of the region. Unhygienic food might have led to the unfortunate incident. We are actively spreading awareness about the risks of food contamination."

Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, Director of Health Services, Odisha said a medical team has reached the spot and further details of the incident can be known after submission of report by the team.

As per reports, two women died while six others are undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after consuming mango kernel. The women ate mango kernel two days ago and began feeling unwell yesterday.