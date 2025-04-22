Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government appointed Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer Debaprasad Dash as the new Director of the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

Per a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, Dash will assume the role of I&PR Director in addition to his existing position as Special Secretary of the Odia Language, Literature & Culture (OLL&C) Department.

The notification also stated Dash has been accorded notional promotion to the Senior Scale (SS) grade of the OAS cadre. His inter-se seniority has been fixed immediately above Shyamali Mohapatra in the OAS (SS) grade.

The notional promotion is effective from June 1, 2022, though Dash will not be eligible for any arrears or financial benefits as a result of the notional upgrade, the notification clarified.