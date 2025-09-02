Bhubaneswar: Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary in Bargarh district is poised to become Odisha’s third national park after Similipal and Bhitarkanika, if the state government approves a proposal submitted by the wildlife wing earlier this year.

According to chief wildlife warden Prem Kumar Jha, the proposal, submitted in March, is under active consideration. “There are technical requirements that need to be met before final approval,” he said.

Spread over 346.90 sq km, Debrigarh sanctuary comprises the Lohara and Debrigarh reserve forest blocks. Of this, 290.65 sq km has been proposed for national park status. The zone has been cleared of human habitation, with 445 families relocated from the core area over the past two years. Authorities confirmed that all rights and claims were settled after a gram sabha in 2021-22.

Eco-tourism areas, covering 54.95 sq km, and the Khola revenue village have been excluded from the proposal. Officials said this was to ensure that tourism activities remain unaffected while the park’s core ecosystem is preserved.

Wildlife officers highlighted Debrigarh’s rich biodiversity, noting that it has a higher density of Schedule-I species such as gaur and leopards. “The Indian bison is the flagship species of this landscape. Over 300 bird species, along with diverse ferns, limestone caves, and waterfalls, add to its ecological significance,” an official said.

Debrigarh also holds a strategic position, lying at the junction of central and eastern Indian forests. It shares ecological connectivity with Chhattisgarh’s Achanakmar and Udanti sanctuaries, Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha, as well as Telangana’s Kawal tiger reserve. Within Odisha, it is linked to the Satkosia tiger reserve and Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary.