Bhubaneswar: Preparing a blueprint for further beautification of Bhubaneswar, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated it has stepped up wall painting and display of art works in the city ahead of the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’.

Bhubaneswar will host the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ for three days on January 8.

The city municipal corporation will beautify Bhubaneswar through wall painting for 85 kms and installation of art forms at prominent places that will showcase the State’s culture. The art work depicting the pride and valour of Odias will come up at Vani Vihar Chhak, Rama Devi Women’s University Chhak and Master Canteen Chhak. Solar tree designs will also be installed another 15 popular places in the city.

Official sources said the city roads will be cleaned regularly till Nandankanan on one side and Nuagaon on the other. Repair work of drainage system is in full swing.

The city municipal corporation’s Mayor Sulochana Das informed all the beautification work in the city will be completed by January 5.

Das appealed the residents of Bhubaneswar occasion of the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ as celebrations of their own. She added the Patho Utsav will be held in the city simultaneously.

The city Mayor assured the street vendors who have been evicted due to the beautification work will be rehabilitated and provided permanent shop houses.