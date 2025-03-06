Bhubaneswar: To address the challenges faced by international students studying in universities across Odisha, the State Government has launched an International Student Facilitation Cell.

Set up by the Higher Education Department, the dedicated cell will provide support and assistance to international students in both public and private universities, including deemed institutions.

Per Official sources, the cell will offer guidance, facilitate a smooth academic and cultural experience, and address grievances. It aims to create a conducive and inclusive environment for international students currently studying or planning to pursue education in Colleges and Universities in Odisha.

Part of this initiative, helplines 0674-2323403 and 0674-2323404 have been introduced. The helpline services will be available from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM on working days, the official sources added.

The decision to launch this facilitation cell comes in the wake of a recent controversy involving the KIIT Deemed to be University, following the tragic death of a Nepali girl student.