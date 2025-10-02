Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the Odisha coast tonight, bringing heavy rainfall in the state.

According to IMD’s morning bulletin, the system over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 17 kmph. At 5.30 am, it was centred near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 85.7°E, about 190 km south-southeast of Gopalpur, 190 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 230 km south of Puri, 250 km east of Visakhapatnam and 310 km south-southwest of Paradip.

The agency said the system is likely to maintain its movement and cross Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Paradip by the night of October 2.

The system is likely to cause heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha today.

Red Warning

Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls and thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur and Puri.

Orange Warning

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, and Dhenkanal.

Yellow Warning

Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, and Keonjhar.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Deogarh.