Deogarh: A retired forester has been arrested for allegedly possessing deer skin and peacock feathers at his residence in Aksharshila village under Barkote police limits in Odisha’s Deogarh district.

During a raid, the Forest Department recovered one deer skin and 17 peacock feathers from the house of the accused, identified as Kishore Chandra Pradhan, a retired forest official.

Officials said that Pradhan was taken into custody under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act for illegal possession of protected wildlife articles.

Following a medical examination, the accused will be produced before the court, the Forest Department informed on Monday.