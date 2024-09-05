Bhubaneswar: Disciplinary action will be taken against 172 Engineers and officials of the Water Resources Department on the basis of the complaints and irregularity charges against them. This was revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Replying to an unstarred question of BJD MLA from Salipur, Prasanta Behera, the Chief Minister further stated steps are being taken for disciplinary action under the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Act, 1962.

In response to another question of Behera, Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said disciplinary action against 32 mines officials is under consideration. Some past officials of the Mines Department are also among the 32 officials who will face the action, the Mines Minister added.