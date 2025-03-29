Puri: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri today. This was her first visit to Puri after assuming the office as the Delhi CM.

Accompanied by Puri Lok Sabha Member Dr. Sambit Patra and Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Gupta reached the temple at around 7.27 am and offered prayer to deities.

"I am visiting Puri Jagannath Dham for first time after assuming the office of Chief Minister in Delhi.

On the occasion of Amavasya, I prayed to Lord that the path of progress on which we are trying to take the entire country and Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should always remain clear and wide. By the blessing of Lord, we are starting to work together for a developed Delhi," Gupta said after having holy darshan of Lord Jagannath.

She extended all Odia people here and residing in Delhi for Utkal Dibas in advance.

She said that the Delhi government will celebrate the Odisha Day with much fanfare in Delhi.

"Odisha families in Delhi are working hard for development of Delhi. I would like to say that they are integral part of Delhi and I assure them that the government of Delhi always stands by them and the government is committed to work for their development," the CM said.