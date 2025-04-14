New Delhi: Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, will visit Bhubaneswar to learn from the successful implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) that has helped Odisha Assembly adopt a paperless legislative process, an official said on Monday.

The three-day study tour from April 15 to April 17 will offer Speaker Gupta an opportunity to study the Odisha Assembly’s digital processes.

An official of the Delhi Assembly Secretariat said the objective of the tour was to study best practices, technological frameworks, and operational models adopted by Odisha in implementing NeVA effectively.

During the last Budget session, Gupta had announced that the Delhi Assembly would become paperless within 100 days.

In alignment with this commitment, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is expected to release the necessary funds to support the implementation of NeVA in Delhi, an official said.

During the study tour, Gupta will be accompanied by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, senior officials of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and other key personnel associated with the NeVA project.

The Speaker expressed hope that this tour will be instrumental in accelerating Delhi Assembly’s digital transformation, making it a modern and transparent legislative body.

Speaker Gupta said the Delhi Legislative Assembly is looking forward to adopting a more transparent, tech-enabled, and citizen-centric approach to legislative functioning through the swift implementation of NeVA.

Upon arrival in Bhubaneswar, the team from Delhi will pay courtesy visits to Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

On April 16, the delegation will participate in meetings with the Committee on NeVA and also meet Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Surama Padhy.

The final day of the tour, April 17, will be dedicated to wrap-up meetings and further discussions with stakeholders involved in the NeVA implementation.

NeVA is a project under the Digital India initiative aiming to transform the governance landscape in India with a paperless and digital legislative process.

The digital initiative enables members of a legislature to access information like Bills, notices, questions, and committee reports more directly on their devices, eliminating the need for physical paper documents.

(IANS)