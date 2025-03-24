Bhubaneswar: Mangoes grown in Odisha are set to tantalise the taste buds of international residents this summer. Today, the Odisha Government signed an agreement with an organisation to export the State’s prized mangoes.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, in presence of Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, along with Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra. The Directorate of Horticulture and the Cold Chain Solutions signed the agreement for the project titled ‘Operation, maintenance & management of Integrated Pack House at Govindpur, Dhenkanal’.

Per the terms of the agreement, the Government will procure the delicious mangoes from Dhenkanal and facilitate their export to foreign markets through the NGO. The MoU is set to remain valid for 15 years.

Additionally, an MoU was inked between the Directorate of Horticulture, Mission Shakti, and PRADAN NGO for the project titled ‘Strengthening Livelihoods of WSHG Members through Promotion of Agriculture Production Cluster (APC) in Odisha.’

Mangoes, known for their numerous health benefits, are rich in essential nutrients like Vitamin C, A, and E.