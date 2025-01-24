Bhubaneswar: Dense fog blanketed multiple districts of Odisha on Friday morning, significantly reducing visibility and causing inconvenience to commuters.

The fog affected Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Puri, Jajpur, and Keonjhar districts.

The low visibility hampered vehicular movement on roads, leading to delays and caution among drivers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is expected to see a rise in minimum temperatures over the next three days. "The night temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in Odisha during this period, with no major changes expected in the following two days," said the IMD forecast.