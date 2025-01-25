Bhubaneswar: One person died and four others were injured in a horrific car crash on Bhubaneswar city outskirts due to dense fog in wee hours today.

The deceased person has been identified as Sunil Swain, the driver of the ill-fated car. The injured persons were Rajesh Maharana, Kanhu Charan Mallick, Chandan Mallick and Sangram Rout, all are the employees of a mixture company at Mancheswar area.

The incident occured at 1.30 AM around 100 metre away from Lingipur traffic post near Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway bypass.

According to reports, the four were returning from Dhauli in a car after attending a feast at night. Due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, the car first hit a roadside tree and then crashed into an electric pole. While the power pole bent towards road, the car was completely damaged and the driver lost his life in the accident.

The locals present at the site managed to rescue two persons trapped inside the car. As the car was completely charged after hitting the electric pole, they informed fire services department for rescue of other two victims.

On receiving information, the fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued two others from the car and sent all four victims to the Capital Hospital for treatment.

As the health conditions of victims worsened, they were shifted to the SCB Hospital in Cuttack.