Bhubaneswar: Dense fog enveloped several districts of Odisha this morning, causing significant inconvenience to commuters and affecting daily life.

The affected districts included Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal.

Visibility dropped drastically in many areas, with some locations reporting less than 50 meters of visibility, making travel challenging. Drivers were seen navigating roads cautiously to avoid accidents, and traffic moved at a snail’s pace in several places.

The thick fog disrupted normal routines as people struggled to commute to work and other destinations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that several districts of Odisha may experience dense fog tomorrow morning.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur during the early morning hours at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bhadrak, and Sundargarh, the agency forecasted.

Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhar, the IMD predicted and issued Yellow Warning for these areas.