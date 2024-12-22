Bhubaneswar: Dense fog is likely to prevail in some parts of Odisha in next two days, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre today.

The met centre forecasted dense fog at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Kalahandi and Angul while issuing yellow warning for these places. The forecast is valid up to 8:30 am on December 23.

It further predicted dense fog at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Kalahandi and Angul and issued yellow warning (to be updated).

Nayagarh recorded the minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius today.