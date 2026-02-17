Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday forecast dense fog conditions in several districts of the State over the next two days.

According to the weather office, dense fog is likely to occur at isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, and Dhenkanal districts. A yellow warning has been issued for these areas.

The centre said there will be no significant change in night temperatures over the next 24 hours. However, night temperatures are expected to rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius across the state thereafter.

Dense fog also disrupted flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Tuesday morning, causing delays in the arrival of several flights.

Road commuters also faced difficulties due to reduced visibility caused by the fog.