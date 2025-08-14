Bhubaneswar: Despite being the major government healthcare facility in Bhubaneswar, Capital Hospital’s dental department is facing severe allegations of mismanagement, leaving hundreds of patients without essential treatment.

Though the department has doctors, nurses, and a fully-equipped operation theatre, patients allege that even basic dental services are being denied. In many cases, those requiring simple tooth extractions are allegedly being referred to SCB Hospital in Cuttack or AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The department receives over 100 patients daily, many of them from economically weaker backgrounds seeking affordable treatment. With two dentists on duty and modern facilities available, the hospital could offer procedures such as root canals and fillings. However, patients allege that these services are not being provided, forcing them to turn to costly private dental clinics.

A resident of Khandagiri recounted how his eight-year-old son, suffering from an infected tooth, was advised extraction but referred to another hospital in the city. Left with no choice, he sought treatment at a private clinic, paying significantly more.

While tooth extractions at private setups cost under ₹1,000, advanced procedures like root canals or fillings can range from ₹4,000 to ₹5,000, making them unaffordable for many poor patients.

Capital Hospital Director Dr. Rupabhanu Mishra admitted that multiple complaints have been received against the dental department. “We have discussed the matter with the doctors. Steps will be taken to ensure such grievances do not arise in the future,” he said.