Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall is likely to lash several parts of Odisha as a depression formed over the Bay of Bengal, today.

The system is likely to move towards north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), yesterday’s well-marked low pressure area over northwest and central Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.

It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards towards north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent 2 days, the agency said.