Bhubaneswar: The well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

"Yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 29th May 2025 over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts near latitude 20.8° N and longitude 88.4° E, about 100 km south-southeast of Sagar Island, 130 km southeast of Digha, 190 km east-northeast of Paradip and 210 km west-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh)," the agency said.

It is likely to move nearly northwards, intensify further into a deep depression and cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara (Bangladesh) by the afternoon of today, the IMD added.

Under the influence of the system, several districts of Odisha are likely to receive rainfall today, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre here.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph & heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara (Orange Warning).

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph & heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur (Yellow Warning).

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Rayagada (Yellow Warning).