Bhubaneswar: Under influence of Depression over westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast, some districts of Odisha are likely to experience rainfall today.

According to MeT warning, heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam and Gajapati districts of Odisha today.

This apart, nowcast warning (orange) has been issued to following districts -- Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda. The rainfall activity is likely to continue till 10 am today.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the well marked low pressure area over westcentral & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal has moved slightly northwards.

Although there is cloudy sky over coastal Odisha and adjoining areas due to the presence of clouds and westerly storms associated with its outer hemisphere, the effect of rain is likely to decrease from today as compared to yesterday and gradual change in the weather, a weatherman said.