Bhubaneswar: In view of continuous rain caused by Depression over the Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast, Odisha government assured farmers of compensation for paddy crop loss.

The state government will provide compensation if the paddy was affected in the depression-induced rain that is continuing across Odisha since yesterday, said Co-Operation Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta today.

"Arrangement has been made for covering the crops at Mandis. Therefore, the possibility of paddy getting wet at Mandis is minimal. However, the crops may get sprouted due to rain," he said.

He assured the farmers that paddy will be procured at mandis after drying up when the rain subsides.

The unseasonal rain under influence of well marked low pression that further intensified into depression has lashed parts of Odisha in past 24 hours.

While Khordha district recorded the highest amount of rainfall of 75 mm followed by Jagatsinghpur with 61.2 mm by 8.30 am today, Paradip received 61.1 mm rain. The quantum of rain was recorded 51.6 mm in Bhubaneswar and 58.6 mm in Gopalpur in past 24 hours.

According to IMD, the rainfall activity is likely to decrease from today as compared to yesterday and a gradual change in weather likely thereafter.