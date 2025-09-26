Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that a depression is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal (BoB) within the next 24 hours, with the possibility of heavy rainfall over parts of Odisha.

According to IMD’s morning bulletin, the well-marked low-pressure area currently lies over the northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal after moving westwards from the central parts of the north Bay. It is expected to intensify into a depression over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts, within 24 hours.

The weather office further stated that the system is very likely to cross the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around the morning of September 27. Meanwhile, the other upper air cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay and adjoining coastal areas has already merged with the existing system.

The IMD has issued an Orange Warning for Koraput and Malkangiri districts of Odisha for today.

Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput and Malkangiri, the agency said.

It has also issued a Yellow Warning for several other districts of the state.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Kandhamal, Balasore, and Nayagarh.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, and Bolangir.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhar.