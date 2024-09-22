Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida spoke to the Anganwadi worker who was assaulted at Mahapada village under Silang police limits in Balasore district on Saturday.

Parida assured the victim of proper medical treatment and security. Additionally, she provided her phone number for direct communication if further assistance was needed.

The Anganwadi worker, Urmila Samal from Mahapada village, was reportedly tied to a tree and beaten by local women. Following the incident, the Deputy Chief Minister contacted her via phone to express her concerns.

During the conversation, the Anganwadi worker informed the Deputy CM that she was attacked for organizing women under the Subhadra Yojana.

The Deputy Chief Minister said she had spoken with the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) and the Superintendent of Police to ensure appropriate action is taken. She affirmed the government's support for grassroots-level workers and vowed to ensure their safety and well-being.

Samal was undergoing treatment at the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital.