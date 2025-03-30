Bhubaneswar: In response to the derailment of 11 AC coaches of the 12551 Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express near Nergundi, the Indian Railways announced the diversion of several trains with immediate effect.

Per official sources, the following trains have been rerouted:

12822 Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Superfast Express

12875 Neelachal Express

22606 Villupuram-Purulia Superfast Express

Passengers are advised to check with railway authorities for updates on alternate routes.

The derailment occurred at around 11:54 AM today near Nergundi station in the Cuttack-Nergundi Railway Section of the Khurda Road Division under the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

Among the injured passengers admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, one has succumbed to injuries, while two others are undergoing treatment, according to hospital authorities.

Senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Khurda Road and the General Manager (GM) of ECoR, rushed to the site. The Accident Relief Train and Medical Relief Train were also dispatched to assist in rescue operations.

Additionally, railway authorities arranged a special train to transport stranded passengers from the affected train to their destinations.