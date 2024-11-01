Bhubaneswar: Rains during morning hours helped the Air Quality (AQ) in the Odisha Capital improve, bringing in a big relief to the denizens. Due to the bursting of firecrackers the city’s air quality had deteriorated last evening.

Official sources at the Odisha Pollution Control Board stated air quality in Bhubaneswar rose to 230-240 AQ because of firecrackers on Thursday evening. Following the rains, the AQ in the city plummeted to 133 AQ, the sources added.

Talcher recorded the highest pollution level with the AQ level at 256. The poor air quality persisted in the town due to power plants and mining operations. The official sources said the air quality will improve in a day or two.

In Balasore and Rourkela, the AQ was in the range between 130 and 140. The sources added 300 AQ was recorded in the Indo-Gangetic area leading to the high AQ in these two places, the sources added.

Member Secretary of the State Pollution Control Board, K Murugesen said as per the Supreme Court’s directive, the board had issued guidelines on cracker bursting. But, if people do not adhere to the guidelines nothing could be done. Pollution level comes down when the wind circulates.

Murugesen added the board will submit a report to the Centre on November 3, following a review of the situation.