Bhubaneswar: The High-Level Steering Committee (HLSC), led by Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, today reviewed the progress under the three components of the Odisha State Capability & Resilient Growth Programme, funded by the World Bank.

The review meeting was held in the conference hall of Planning & Convergence department in the capital city here.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, E&IT; Special Secretary, P&C Department; CEO, OCAC; Executive Director, OSDMA; Director, DA&FE; Director, DE&S; Joint Secretary-cum- Nodal Officer, Finance Department, Deputy Director General, NSO, Bhubaneswar; representatives from PR&DW Department, DA&FE Department, officers from DE&S and CEFT, XIM, Bhubaneswar -the Independent Verification Agency for the project.

Director, E&S, Odisha gave a detailed presentation on the achievement and the works under progress for the year 2025-26 under thestrengthening of State statistical system component of the project. The major achievements are publication of Data Dissemination Policy and the Implementation Guidelines for Official Statistics, introduction of CAPI technology for collection of price statistics, adoption of Generic Statistical Business Process Model (GSBPM) for codifying all statistical activities etc. Further, the DE&S is currently working for publishing a data catalogue for core datasets, release of new statistical product as envisioned for the year 2025-26. DC-cum-ACS instructed the DE&S team to complete the task by March,2025.

The Joint Secretary and the Nodal officer for the EAP from Finance Department appraised the Committee the status from the three core result areas including Increasing Social Protection Coverage through Adaptive Delivery Systems which is being implemented by the OCAC, E&IT Department and Reducing Losses by Strengthening Disaster Management Systems-OSDMA, R&DM Dept. CEO, OCAC intimated that the development of Social Protection Delivery platform (SPDP) has been completed andthe training & socialization programmefor government officials on using SPDP is under progress and will be achievedby the deadline.

The Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary have instructed both OCAC and OSDMA to work for achievement of the DLIs earmarked up to 2025-26 by the end of this financial year.