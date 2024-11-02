Balangir: Propelling the development process in Balangir district, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi laid foundation and inaugurated projects worth ₹890 Crore.

During his two-day visit to the district, Majhi laid foundation and launched 83 projects in irrigation, healthcare infrastructure, piped water projects, bridges and road construction. He launched the projects at two programmes in Belpada and Patanagarh.

He laid foundation for development of 1,330 meter airstrip runway at the Tusura Airstrip. The project has been estimated to be ₹65 Crore. Once the project gets over, the airstrip will be included in 2-B category. This will facilitate direct air connectivity between Balangir and Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for development of Upper Lanth irrigation project estimated to be over ₹300 Crore in Belpada block. Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said the Odisha Government is taking steps to create more irrigation facilities in the blocks where the rate of irrigation is less. “From today onwards, the development of Balangir kickstarts. The Upper Lanth project is a significant step in this direction,” the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised BJP Government will not commit the mistake that the previous Government did by siphoning off the public fund while executing the Lower Suktel project.

Addressing the public, the Chief Minister said Balangir district is the nerve centre of the Western Odisha. He asserted his Government is committed to remove the disparity in development that was done in last 75 years.

He inaugurated a dialysis center in the Patnagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital and another one in Titlagarh.

Majhi also laid foundation for a bypass road in Patnagarh. A total of ₹118 Crore will be spent on construction of the four lane bypass road including two bridges on Subarnarekha river and Mayabati water body and 28 new box culverts. The bypass road will ease traffic issues in Patnagarh.

Regarding Khordha-Balangir rail line, the Chief Minister said work on the Sonepur-Puruna Cuttack stretch will be completed soon. He said it reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s love towards Odisha.

Majhi said Balangir’s development has been expedited due to the triple engine governance in the district. Two people’s representatives from the district are holding important portfolios in the State Government. The double engine governance in the State will create history for the faster development, he added.

He also inaugurated a circuit house built at the cost of ₹8.78 Crore in Balangir.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling, MP Sangita Singh Deo, MP Niranjan Bishi, MLA Laxman Bag and the Balangir Collector were also present in the programmes.