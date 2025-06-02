Bhadrak: In a major boost to infrastructure and development in Bhadrak district, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 13 projects worth ₹275 crore.

Reaffirming the State Government’s commitment to transforming Bhadrak into a progressive and developed district, CM Majhi announced the long-pending demand for a Government medical college in the district would soon be fulfilled. He also revealed plans to establish a Government University in the region.

Highlighting the district’s industrial potential, the Chief Minister said a technical textile complex will be developed by IOCL, while MCPI Private Limited will set up an HMLS polyester manufacturing unit in the area.

Majhi also announced the beautification of the birthplaces of local martyrs, underscoring efforts to preserve Bhadrak’s historical and cultural legacy.

Taking a dig at previous administrations, Majhi asserted that development work had gained momentum since the BJP assumed power in Odisha. “We haven’t wasted a single minute to turn our promises into reality,” he said.

Highlighting swift policy actions, the CM cited within 24 minutes of taking office, his Government launched the Subhadra Yojana, announced an additional ₹800 per quintal of paddy as input support to farmers, opened four gates of the Shree Jagannath Temple to devotees, and established a ₹500-crore corpus fund for the temple.

He further noted on June 12, the State Government will present its first-year report card, marking one year of the BJP’s rule in Odisha.

On the industrial front, Majhi informed projects worth over ₹80 crore were initiated within 120 days of assuming power, and on May 22, the government approved 10 more projects valued at ₹1.65 lakh crore.

Reiterating his vision of building a ‘Samrudha Odisha’ by 2036, CM Majhi said the Government is steadily moving toward achieving this goal.

The event was attended by Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Bhadrak MP Abhimanyu Sethi, MLAs Sitanshu Sekhar Mohapatra, Ashok Das, and Padmalochan Panda, former minister Manmohan Samal, and the District Collector, among others.