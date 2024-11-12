Puri: Another instance of trespassing of a non-Hindu into Shri Jagannath Temple, Puri created resentment among devotees.

The personnel of Singhadwara Police Station deployed at the shrine became suspicious about the trespasser woman. Near the Gumuta of the Shri Jagannath Temple, the personnel stopped her.

When they spoke to the trespasser, she spoke in Chinese. The police then detained her at the Singhadwara police station and questioned her.

Today’s trespassing of a non-Hindu into the 12th Century shrine especially during 'Panchuka' in the holy month of Kartika has created dissatisfaction among many devotees, Prafulla Swain, a visitor from Rourkela said in his reaction.

Despite the presence of police personnel and CCTV vigil on the premises of the shrine, how come the non-Hindu woman managed to trespass, Swain questioned.

On March 3, nine citizens of Bangladesh attempted to trespass into the shrine. Later they were taken into police custody and released after questioning.