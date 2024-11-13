Cuttack: Thousands of devotees today thronged the Dhabaleswar temple in Odisha's Cuttack district on the occasion of Basa Osha observed on the 13th day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Holy month of Kartik.

The temple doors were opened as early as 3 AM as the shrine witnessed a huge influx of devotees for the darshan of the deity in 'Badasinghara Besa'. After the completion of rituals, the darshan for the public was allowed.

Observing long hours of fasting as a mark of devotion towards Lord Shiva, the devotees were seen in a long queue to have a glimpse of the deity.

Bada Osha is the festival of fasting usually observed for the well-being and interest of self or loved ones.

A special prasad 'Gaja Bhog' (a type of rice cake stuffed in moong, grated coconut and cottage cheese) is offered to the Lord in the wee hours of Chaturdashi (14th day) on Bada Osha. The devotees break their fast after having the darshan of the deity and Gaja Bhog in the early morning.

The administration in Cuttack district has imposed certain traffic restrictions to ensure the smooth movement of devotees to the Dhabaleswar temple.

As per the restrictions, heavy vehicles coming from the Cuttack side will travel on the National Highway (NH)-55 from Nuapatna Square.

Similarly, the heavy vehicles coming from the Athagarh side will travel on NH-55 from either Kakhadi Square or Nidhipur Square, said the district administration.