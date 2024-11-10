Puri: The Sakhigopal Temple in Odisha's Puri district witnessed a huge influx of devotees today as they made a beeline for Radha Pada Darshan on the occasion of Anla Navami.

Devotees formed long queues outside the temple, waiting eagerly to enter. Goddess Radha was adorned in traditional Odiani Besha with her lotus feet being visible. The feet are visible only on this auspicious day, as they remain covered throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Lord Krishna, also known as Lord Gopinath, was dressed in the iconic Natabar Besha.

To ensure the safety and comfort of visitors, the Puri district administration implemented extensive arrangements. Barricades were set up to manage the flow of people in an orderly manner, and amenities such as drinking water and parking facilities were provided.

As many as 20 platoons of police and around 50 additional were deployed to maintain order and control the movement of the crowd.

The temple today opened its doors at 1:00 AM, and the Mangala Alati was performed at 1:30 AM. The Radha Pada Darshan for the public will continue until 11:00 PM.