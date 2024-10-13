Bhubaneswar: The devotees will get Mahaprasad free of cost at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, informed Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan here today.

"Devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple in Puri can avail Mahaprasad for free. Around Rs 14 Crore to Rs 15 Crore will be spent per year on this programme. However, this would not burden the state government as many devotees have extended their assistance for this mission," he said.

"When the devotees return home after the darshan at Puri Srimandir, the family and neighbours wait for the Mahaprasad. Keeping this in mind, we are going to launch a scheme under which the devotees can avail Mahaprasad free of cost," he added.

On heavy crowds inside the temple causing inconvenience to millions of devotees, the Minister said that the darshan process will be made smooth from the Margashira month (mid-November).

"A new design has been introduced to facilitate a smooth darshan of the deities inside the temple. Under the new arrangement, devotees will enter directly from Sata Pahacha and exit through Ghanti Dwara. This system ensures that all devotees can have a convenient darshan experience. It will be implemented after the month of Kartika," Harichandan said.

On arrangement for Habisyalis for Kartika Brata in Puri, he said, "The Habisyalis will not face any inconvenience in Puri. We have reviewed the arrangements, and the government will ensure their safe return home after having darshan at the temple. Any issues that arise will be addressed promptly. Clear instructions have been given to the collector and other officials in this regard."