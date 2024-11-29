Bhubaneswar: The All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police 2024 began here today. As many as 13 senior police officials were awarded President's Police Medal at the programme.

The 3-day event was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was present at the programme.

The DG-IGP Conference 2024 will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The three-day conference, being held from 29th November to 1st December, 2024, will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including Counter Terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, Coastal Security, New Criminal Laws, Narcotics among others.

The Conference will provide an interactive platform for senior Police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as also various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the Police in India. Its deliberations will include formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides Internal Security threats.

Since 2014, Prime Minister has always encouraged the annual DGP/IGP Conference to be organised all across the country. The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan). Continuing with this tradition, the 59th DGsP/IGsP Conference 2024 is being organised in Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

Besides PM, the conference will be attended by Principal Secretary to PM, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of States/UTs and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations among others.