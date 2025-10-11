Puri: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has officially declared the Jagannath Temple in Puri as a Red Zone, enhancing security measures around the 12th-century shrine.

Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh confirmed the development on Saturday.

The Red Zone status will remain effective for three years, valid until September 25, 2028. The temple area had earlier been designated as a No-Flying Zone to prevent aerial intrusions and ensure the safety of devotees and the sacred premises.

“Odisha Police had applied to the DGCA through the Ministry of Transport and Communication. Acting on the request, the DGCA appointed nodal officers to survey the area. Following their recommendation, the DGCA issued a notification on September 25, declaring Srimandir and its surrounding area as a Red Zone,” informed the SP.

With this designation, strict legal action will be taken against any unauthorised drone operations or aerial activities near the temple.

The move aims to bolster aerial surveillance and safeguard the historic shrine, which attracts millions of devotees from across the world every year.