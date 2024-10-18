Bargarh: Hrusikesh Bhoi, who is popular for portraying the character of King Kansa in the Dhanu Jatra in Bargarh, has landed in a controversy. Bhoi, who works as a government hearse driver, is accused of demanding money from a grieving family for transporting the body of a deceased.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday when Bhoi transported the body from Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) to Bahala village under Gaisilet block. The son of the deceased, Purna Chandra Sahu, lodged a complaint alleging that after the body reached the village, Bhoi demanded Rs 3,000 for the service.

Although the family members initially resisted the demand, they eventually paid the amount. The following day, Sahu’s family submitted a written complaint to the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Bargarh, demanding action against Bhoi.

Sahu said, "My father passed away at the district headquarters hospital. On the way home, the driver stopped and demanded Rs 3,000. We were in deep sorrow, and my brother-in-law handed over the money. We’ve written to the CDMO, requesting that such exploitation should not happen to others in the future."

In response to the allegations, Bhoi claimed that a member of the family had recognized him and placed the money in his pocket without him asking. "I couldn’t object as everyone was mourning the deceased. I didn’t even count the money. The next day, I returned the money to them," Bhoi said.

Bargarh CDMO Nirupama Sarangi said a show cause notice had been issued to Bhoi. "The district collector is aware of the matter, and we have sought approval to form an inquiry committee. A team, including an administrative representative, will investigate the issue. The hearse service is free, especially for the underprivileged. If the allegations are proven true, appropriate action will be taken," she said.