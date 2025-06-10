Bhubaneswar: Acting on the directive of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the State Government has suspended IAS officer Dhiman Chakma with immediate effect. The suspension follows his arrest on bribery charges.

Chakma, a 2021-batch IAS officer serving as Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district, was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10 lakh from a local businessman. According to the businessman, Chakma had demanded a total of ₹20 lakh.

Based on the complaint of the businessman, the Odisha Vigilance department laid a trap on the night of June 8. Chakma was caught red-handed at his official residence while accepting ₹10 lakh as the first instalment. The bribe money was recovered in the presence of witnesses, and a chemical test confirmed his contact with the cash.

Following the arrest, simultaneous searches were conducted at Chakma’s official residence and office. During the operation, unaccounted cash amounting to ₹47 lakh was recovered from his quarters and subsequently seized.

Chakma was produced before the Vigilance Court in Kalahandi, and a case was registered against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Prior to joining the Indian Administrative Service, Chakma was selected for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) in 2019. He later cleared the Civil Services Examination and was inducted into the IAS in 2021. He had assumed charge as Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh in January 2024.