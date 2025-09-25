Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as BJP in-charge for upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has appointed Pradhan, the Lok Sabha MP from Sambalpur in Odisha, as the party’s in-charge for the Assembly polls in Bihar, said BJP general secretary (headquarters) Arun Singh in a statement today.

The BJP president has also appointed Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Mourya as party’s co-incharges for Bihar polls.

Similarly, Nadda has appointed BJP vice president and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda as party’s in-charge for the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Union Minister of State of Cooperation and Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol has been appointed as BJP co-incharge for Assembly polls in the southern state.

The BJP, Janata Dal (United) and some other political parties are running a coalition government under Nitish Kumar in Bihar. The coalition is making all efforts to retain power in the state by defeating the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP has entered into an alliance with the AIADMK and some other political parties to take on ruling DMK in the Assembly polls.

It is worth mentioning here that Pradhan had played a key role in BJP’s victory in Assembly polls in several states including Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.