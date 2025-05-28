New Delhi: Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to raise key environmental concerns related to Odisha’s Sambalpur region.

During the meeting, Pradhan urged the Centre to upgrade Sambalpur Zoo to the "Medium Zoo" category. This would pave the way for the inclusion of new wildlife species and the development of educational and research facilities at the zoo, enhancing its appeal and scientific value.

He also pushed for the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary to be declared a Tiger Reserve. The move, he said, would strengthen tiger conservation efforts and give a major boost to eco-tourism in the region.

Highlighting the need for green infrastructure, Pradhan requested the Minister’s support for establishing Nagar Vans (urban forests) under the Nagar Van Yojana (NVY). He proposed their development in the industrial zones of Sambalpur-Jharsuguda-Brajrajnagar, the coal-rich areas of Angul-Dhenkanal, and the heat-prone belt of Titilagarh-Bolangir.

The initiative would align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's environmental vision of “One Earth, Many Efforts” by promoting ecological sustainability and improving the quality of life in urban areas.