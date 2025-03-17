Bhubaneswar: Former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan, the father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away today. He was 84.

The senior BJP leader was suffering from protracted illness. He breathed his last at around 10.30 am at his son and Union Minister's residence in New Delhi.

The body is expected to reach Bhubaneswar at around 4 pm today. His last rites will be performed at Puri Swargadwar.

Dr. Debendra Pradhan, a doctor by profession, had served as the Minister of State for Surface Transport and Agriculture in NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1999 to 2001.

Born on July 16 in 1941 to Maheswar Pradhan and mother Chandrama Debi, Dr. Pradhan completed his MBBS degree in 1966 from the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. He joined the government service as the Assistant Medical Officer at Dera in Talcher in 1967. However, he took the VRS and started private practice in 1973.

Dr. Pradhan started his political career after joining the BJP in 1980. He was appointed as the party president Undivided Dhenkanal district in Odisha from 1983 – 1985 and 1985 -1988. He was appointed as the BJP president of Odisha in 1988 and was re-elected in 1990. He held the post again from 1995 – 1997.

He was elected as Member of Parliament to 12th Loka Shabha from Deogarh Parliamentary Constituency, Odisha, in 1998. He was allotted MoS for Surface Transport in Vajpayee government after making debut in Lok Sabha. He retained the Lok Sabha seat in 1999 elections and served as the Minister (MoS) of Surface Transport and Agriculture from 1999 to 2001. He was appointed as the National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party in 2001.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik expressed their condolences on passing of the former Union Minister.

"Late Pradhan was a popular leader and efficient parliamentarian. He had served as the minister for Transport and Agriculture at the Centre from 1999 to 2001. As a people's representative and MP, he had earned respect by doing a lot of welfare work. He has made immense contribution to the development of the state," the CM said in his condolence message.

LoP and former CM Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief over death of former Union Minister and former Odisha BJP president Dr. Debendra Pradhan.

"Late Dr. Pradhan will be remembered for his unparalleled organisational skills and indomitable personality. He has also showcased his administrative skills by holding important portfolios as a minister in late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet. With his demise, the state lost an influential political leader and popular politician," Patnaik said in his condolence message.