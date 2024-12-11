Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda to set up a National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Odisha.

In a letter to Nadda, Pradhan, the Lok Sabha MP from Sambalpur, said the initiative will significantly contribute to the growth of pharmaceutical and biotech sectors not only in Odisha but also in the Eastern India.

Pradhan has proposed that the Bio-Tech Park in the Odisha capital here could be an ideal location for the setting up of the NIPER.

“Odisha Bio-Tech Park in Bhubaneswar is the first-of-its-kind facility in Eastern India with access to water, electricity, effluent treatment and all other facilities required for establishment of biotechnology industries and allied services sector. It offers and ideal environment for the setting up of NIPER,” said Pradhan in his letter.

The initiative will not only address the educational and research gaps in pharmaceutical disciplines but also promote innovation and skilled workforce development, thus enhancing India’s global competitiveness in the pharmaceutical sector, he added.

Besides, the establishment of NIPER in Odisha will go a long way in achieving the objective of PLI Scheme in the pharmaceutical sector, realizing the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Pradhan mentioned in his letter.

The Union Education Minister has urged Nadda to consider Odisha as the next location for NIPER, which will contribute significantly to the pharmaceutical education and research.