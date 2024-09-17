Dhenkanal: Continuing with its anti-graft drive, the Odisha Vigilance today arrested the Revenue Inspector of Dhenkanal Sadar Circle along with another person while accepting bribe.

Based on a complaint, the sleuths laid a trap. The complainant bribed ₹30,000 to RI Barun Kumar Jena as per the demand in presence of Balaram Sahu who claimed to be Additional Peon at the RI office. The Vigilance Officials who were present near the office caught the RI and Sahu red-handed with the bribe money and seized the cash.

The RI, Sadar Circle, Dhenkanal was accepting the bribe from the complainant to submit a favourable enquiry report in a mutation case for conversion of agricultural land to homestead land and issue Record of Rights in his favour.

Till filing of this report, simultaneous searches were going on at two locations associated with the RI from the disproportionate asset angle, the Vigilance office stated.

A case Cuttack Vigilance P.S. Case No. 26/2024 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered against the RI and Sahu.