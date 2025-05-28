Dhenkanal: Saraswati Rout, a 57-year-old resident of Babandha village under Rasol Police Station limits in Dhenkanal district, was given a new lease of life today after being rescued from a 35-feet-deep well by Odisha Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

As per reports, Saraswati was performing household chores around 6 a.m. when she accidentally fell into a narrow well located near her home. Her cries for help alerted family members and neighbors, who rushed to the scene. However, due to the depth of the well and the risk of suffocation, no one dared to attempt a rescue.

The villagers promptly contacted the Fire Services, requesting immediate assistance. A team from the Hindol Road Fire Station swiftly arrived at the location and launched a carefully coordinated rescue operation.

Thanks to the timely and efficient efforts of the rescue team, Saraswati was successfully pulled out of the well alive and conscious. She was given first aid on-site, and her condition is reported to be stable.

Following the rescue, Odisha Fire and Emergency Services officials took the opportunity to urge local authorities and residents to implement safety measures around open wells to prevent similar incidents in the future.