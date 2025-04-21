Bhubaneswar: With the outbreak of diarrhoea in Bhubaneswar, the disease continues to spread to more localities in the city.

After Chandrasekharpur area, diarrhoea cases were reported from a private college in Dumuduma area where six students fall ill raising question on preventive measures being taken by health department to tackle the spread of the disease in the state capital.

"As many as six students of the Gandhi Vidyapith Higher Secondary School were affected by diarrhoea. The disease is suspected to have spread due to contaminated water," said Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das.

"In view of the present situation, the water sample has been collected from four places of the college and its hostel and sent to laboratory for test. A team from the health department is stationed on the premises of the college to monitor the situation. However, the health conditions of all six students are stable," she further said.

Last week, 140 people from Ward No. 13, particularly around Neelamadhav Nivas in the Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar were affected by diarrhoea. The cases were detected after majority of patients complained of loose motion, vomiting, and abdominal pain.