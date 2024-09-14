Malkangiri: Diarrhoea gripped Mathili block in Malkangiri district of Odisha claiming 12 lives in the last seven days. Today, one more patient died due to the outbreak of disease at Luler village.

Of the total 12 fatalities so far, two persons died at Kutunipali village, three patients died at Atalguda village and 6 more deaths were reported from Tulasi village due to diarrhoea outbreak.

Today, one more patient identified as Subhadra Nayak lost her life to diarrhoea at Luler village.

Following diarrhoea outbreak in villages under Mathili Block, a doctors' team has been engaged for the treatment of patients.

Currently, more than 10 patients are undergoing treatment at Mathili CHC.

In the wake of diarrhoea outbreak in Mathili, Health & Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling discussed with the Health Director and Malkangiri CDMO to control the spread of the disease in the tribal area.

"A special doctors team from Malkangiri has visited the diarrhoea-stricken villages. They will submit a report after taking stock of the situation. We are verifying the media reports on diarrhoea deaths. The health director and district hospital headquarters have been directed to take appropriate measures to tackle the situation," the Minister said.