Jajpur: In response to the rising number of diarrhoea cases across Odisha, the Dharmasala block administration in Jajpur district has ordered the closure of eateries and hotels for two weeks as a preventive measure.

Dharmasala Tahsildar Samir Ranjan Dash issued the directive, which also mandates the temporary closure of ice-cream factories, packaged water units, and fish and chicken outlets during the same period.

The order warns any violation will invite strict action against the establishments found operating in defiance of the directive.

In addition, the Tahsildar urged residents of Dharmasala to refrain from attending or organising mass gatherings such as weddings, birthday parties, or community feasts. People have been advised to avoid stale food, consume only freshly cooked meals, and drink boiled water. The use of halogen tablets and bleaching powder for water purification has also been recommended.

Similar directive has also been issued by the local administration in Vyasanagar, Jajpur district.

Residents experiencing symptoms of diarrhoea have been advised to seek immediate medical attention at nearby health centres.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old diarrhoea patient from Jajpur district undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack succumbed to the illness today, hospital authorities confirmed.

Director of Public Health Dr. Nilakantha Mishra informed, as of yesterday, a total of 1,771 diarrhoea cases have been reported from Jajpur district. Among them, 1,508 patients have recovered and been discharged, while 258 remain under treatment.