Bhubaneswar: A diarrhoea outbreak in the Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar has left over 140 people ill, raising serious concerns about public health in the state capital. The worst-hit zone is Ward No. 13, particularly around Neelamadhav Nivas, where cases began surfacing since last Saturday.

According to health officials, the majority of the patients are suffering from symptoms such as loose motion, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Many of the affected have been admitted to Capital Hospital for treatment, while others are receiving care at home under medical supervision.

A special medical team from the Health Department has already visited the area, collected water and stool samples, and provided necessary treatment.

Locals have blamed the contaminated sump water as the source of the infection. They alleged that the main sump tank supplying water to the area has not been cleaned for a long time. It is reportedly filled with silt and garbage, making the water unfit for consumption. A recent lab report confirmed that the water was not properly treated, supporting the claim of contamination.

The outbreak has caused panic in the locality, with residents preferring to stay indoors and avoiding tap water. Authorities have been urged to immediately address the water contamination issue and ensure regular cleaning of sump tanks to prevent further spread of infection.